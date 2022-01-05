During the start of the pandemic in 2022, the popular microblogging site Twitter announced the decision to shift to work from home structure. The company had said apart from people who need to be present physically at the office due to the nature of their job, everyone else will be able to work from home forever. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Twitter has been hiring for remote job opportunities.
Slack
Slack gained wide popularity during the start of the pandemic. The platform simplified work from home for thousands and lakhs of organisations and employees globally. At the beginning of the pandemic, Slack shifted employees to work from home and decided it to be a permanent way of work. The company, similar to Twitter, has been hiring for remote job opportunities.