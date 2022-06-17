Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, Netflix
One of the most popular documentary on the internet right now, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is now available on Netflix. It is about Gerry Cotten, young founder of a collapsing cryptocurrency exchange who dies unexpectedly. Later, irate investors suspect there's more to his death than meets the eye.
Bitcoin: Shape the Future, YouTube
Bitcoin: Shape the Future is about Chinese view on Bitcoin and the landscape of cryptocurrency in China. It is the first Chinese documentary in cryptocurrency. The 45-min film also talks about companies like Bitmain and Huobi that exist in China’s crypto space.