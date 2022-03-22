League of Super pets
League of Super-pets is an animated DC film. It is about Superman’s dog, Krypto (voice by Dwayne Johnson), who forms a team of shelter-pets with superpowers after the Justice League is captured by Lex Luthor. The team includes Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart), a pig named PB (Vanessa Bayer) who becomes Wonder Woman’s pet, a superfast turtle named Merton (Natasha Lyonne), and a squirrel named Ch’p (Diego Luna), who later becomes Green Lantern’s pet.
Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is the second standalone film of Aquaman. It will witness the return of Mera (Amber Heard), Orm Marius (Patrick Wilson), Nuidis Vulko (Willem Dafoe), Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Thomas Curry (Temuera Morrison), King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), and Atlanna (Nicole Kidman).