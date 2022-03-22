1 / 5

League of Super pets

League of Super-pets is an animated DC film. It is about Superman’s dog, Krypto (voice by Dwayne Johnson), who forms a team of shelter-pets with superpowers after the Justice League is captured by Lex Luthor. The team includes Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart), a pig named PB (Vanessa Bayer) who becomes Wonder Woman’s pet, a superfast turtle named Merton (Natasha Lyonne), and a squirrel named Ch’p (Diego Luna), who later becomes Green Lantern’s pet.