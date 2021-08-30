Redmi Note 10 Pro Max discount on Amazon
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was launched in India earlier this year alongside the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The top-end model of the series is now available with a massive discount on Amazon. The discount offer is available on the official Amazon website. The discount is available only for the top-end 8GB RAM model, while the 6GB RAM variant is not available for purchase on Amazon.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max flat discount
The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is available with massive discount on the official Amazon India website today. The smartphone is available with a flat discount of Rs 1500. The flat discount offer is available only for HDFC Bank card users both credit and debit. Notably, the discount is available only for the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and not the base model with 6GB RAM.
