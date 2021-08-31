Mi 10T discounted in India
Launched in India earlier this year, the Xiaomi Mi 10T is available with massive discount offer on Flipkart today. Interested buyers should note that the deal of the Mi 10T is available only for a limited time period.
Mi 10T Rs 2500 instant discount offer
Flipkart has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer Rs 2500 instant discount on the Xiaomi Mi 10T. After the discount, the Mi 10T 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage can be purchased at a lower price of Rs 30499 and 32499, respectively. So, if you have been waiting to buy the Mi 10T, this is probably the best time to get it.
