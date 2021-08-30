Deal of the day, August 30: Realme Narzo 30 5G gets discounted by Rs 2,000 discount

Realme Narzo 30 5G Rs 2,000 discount on Flipkart
Realme back in June launched the Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphone alongside the Realme Narzo 30. The device is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 2,000 on Flipkart. The device is available at Rs 13,999, down from its usual selling price of Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is only getting a discount of Rs 1,000, and is currently available at Rs 16,999.
Offers
Flipkart is offering customers a no-cost EMI offer starting at Rs 2,334 per month. Customers using Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and Axis Bank credit cards will be eligible for a discount of up to 5 percent. First time Flipkart Pay Later customers will get a flat Rs 100 discount. Users of Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards and Mobikwik will get 20 percent off on the first transaction. Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit and ICICI Bank Mastercard credit card cardholders will get 10 percent off on first-time transactions. ICICI Bank Mastercard debit card customers will get Rs 50 off on first-time use.