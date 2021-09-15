Deal of the Day: iQOO Z3 5G sells at lowest ever price, gets cheaper by Rs 1,500

IQOO Z3 5G discount on Amazon
Launched earlier this year, the iQOO Z3 5G is available at a discounted price in India. The discount offer of the iQOO Z3 5G is available on Amazon. The offer is available on both variants of the iQOO Z3 including 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Notably, the offer is applicable only for ICICI Bank card users.
IQOO Z3 5G discounted price in India
ICICI Bank credit card users can get a flat discount on Rs 1500 on purchase of the iQOO Z3 5G. After the discount, the iQOO Z3 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 18499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model of the smartphone with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 21,499.
You Might be Interested
19990