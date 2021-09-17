Oppo A12 offer price
Oppo A12 is currently available at Rs 9,490, down from its usual selling price of Rs 11,990. This special price is only applicable for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model.
Bank offers
Customers purchasing the phone using SBI credit cards will be eligible to get 10 percent off. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card owners will be eligible to get a 5 percent cash back. Bank of Baroda customers making a first-time transaction will be eligible to get 10 percent off. First time ICICI Bank Mastercard credit card.
You Might be Interested
9990