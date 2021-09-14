Oppo Reno 6 price cut
Oppo Reno 6 gets discounted on Flipkart today. The offer on Oppo Reno 6 is available as a part of special sale that is offering massive discount on several Oppo smartphones. During the promotional sale, the Oppo Reno 6 is available with up to Rs 4,000 discount. The deal of the day is available only for consumers shopping with Citi Bank credit card, debit card and credit card EMI transaction. Notably, this is a limited period deal.
Oppo Reno 6 discounted price in India
Launched earlier this year, the Oppo Reno 6 comes in only one variant including 8GB RAM + 128G of internal storage. After applying the Citi bank card offer, buyers can get the Oppo Reno 6 at a discounted price of Rs 25,990. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering 10 percent instant discount on shopping with select cards from Kotak bank, Bank of Baroda and ICICI bank.
29990
39990