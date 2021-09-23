2 / 5

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G discounted price in India

After applying the Rs 2000 bank offer, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G can be grabbed at a lower price of Rs 18,999. This is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end version with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999. The phone comes in two colour options blue and black. The discount offer is available on both models of the device.