Deal of the day
Amazon is offering Rs 2,000 instant discount on Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, which launched in India very recently. The discount offer is available only for consumers who purchase the smartphone using ICICI bank credit and debit. Amazon is also offering no cost EMI option, up to Rs 14200 off on exchange and 6 months free screen replacement for Prime users.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G discounted price in India
After applying the Rs 2000 bank offer, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G can be grabbed at a lower price of Rs 18,999. This is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end version with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999. The phone comes in two colour options blue and black. The discount offer is available on both models of the device.
