Xiaomi Mi 11X deal
Xiaomi Mi 11X is available at lowest ever price on Amazon India website today. Launched earlier this year, the smartphone is selling with a flat discount of Rs 2,000, which brings down the starting price of the phone to Rs 25,999. Amazon is also offering extra exchange and EMI discount.
Xiaomi Mi 11X discounted price
After applying the flat discount, the Xiaomi Mi 11X can be purchased at a price starting at Rs 25,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end model of the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes at a discounted price of Rs 27,999.
29999