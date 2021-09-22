Deal of the Day September 22
Today’s best deal is available on Redmi Note 10S. Launched recently, this affordable Redmi smartphone is available at a discounted price in India today. The deal of the day is available on mi.com till September 30. You must create an account on the official page to grab the deal.
Redmi Note 10S discount
Redmi Note 10S is available with Rs 1,000 instant discount on shopping with HDFC credit card. On purchase with HDFC debit card, you get Rs 750 instant discount. Additionally, Xiaomi is offering Rs 500 extra off on prepaid orders. This makes it Rs 1500 instant off on purchase of the Redmi Note 10S from Xiaomi’s official website.