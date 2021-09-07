OnePlus 9 discounted
OnePlus 9 gets discounted on Amazon India website today. Launched earlier this year, both variants of the OnePlus 9 have received Rs 4,000 flat discount on coupon. The deal is available for a limited time only. So, if you have been looking to buy the OnePlus 9 for a long time, this is the best time.
OnePlus 9 discounted price in India
OnePlus 9 is selling with a flat discount of Rs 4000 in India. After the discount, the base model of the phone with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage come at a price of Rs 45,999 and Rs 50,999, respectively.
