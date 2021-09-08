IPhone 12 gets cheaper
Ahead of the iPhone 13 release, the iPhone 12 gets discounted in India. The iPhone 12 is available at a discounted priced on Flipkart today. This is a limited period sale. So, if you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 12 since a long, this is surely the best time.
IPhone 12 discounted price in India
The iPhone 12 comes in three storage variants including 64GB storage, 128Gb storage, and 256GB storage. On Flipkart, the iPhone 12 64GB model is available at a lower price of Rs 66,999. The 128GB and 256GB storage models are available at a discounted price of Rs 71,999 and Rs 81,999, respectively.