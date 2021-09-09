Realme X7 Max exchange offers
In addition to flat Rs 6000 discount, the Realme X7 Max is offering up to Rs 21,000 off on exchange offer, which brings down the price further. Some of the other bank offers include: 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda debit card first time transaction and 10 percent off on first time transaction on ICICI bank credit and debit card.
Realme X7 Max specifications
Realme X7 Max is one of the most powerful smartphones available at the price segment in India right now. Some of the key specifications of the Realme X7 Max include up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, 6.43-inch Full HD+ display, 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 4500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, and 120hz screen refresh rate.