1/5
Digital Rupee vs UPI: Definition
UPI is an interface that is used for making transactions based on physical currency. Digital Rupee or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is another form of currency that is akin to fiat currency or in this case, Rupee.
2/5
Digital Rupee vs UPI: Types
UPI uses fiat currency for making transactions. Digital Rupee or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is of two types – Retail that can be used by all private sector, non-financial consumers and businesses and is akin to physical cash; and Wholesale that can only be used by financial institutions.