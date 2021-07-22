OnePlus Nord 2
The first OnePlus on MediaTek power! Starting at Rs 27,999, the Nord 2 5G offers the Dimensity 1200AI with boosted AI performance. Hence, you can expect better camera performance and faster daily app loading times. The 4500mAh battery, 65W fast charging, a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP Sony IMX766 camera, and a premium new design make for a tempting choice.
Realme X7 Max
The first and the most affordable phone with the Dimensity 1200 chip so far. The Realme X7 Max is aimed at mobile gamers on a budget. The 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, the 4500mAh battery, and a 50W fast charging system make this the most value for money option under Rs 30,000.