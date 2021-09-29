Discount on OnePlus Nord 2, Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins for everyone from October 3. Prime members will be able to get early access to all deals on October 2. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce platform has revealed some deals on mobile phones. Smartphones including OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A and more will be up for grabs with massive discount. Amazon has partnered with HDFC bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on top of the offer.
OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in India earlier this year. The smartphone will be available with a massive discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It will be available at a price of Rs 28,499. The discount will be inclusive of up to Rs 1,000 off on coupon and bank offer.
You Might be Interested
77999
49999
27999