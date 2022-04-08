Kaun Pravin Tambe , April 1
Kaun Pravin Tambe is a Disney+ Hotstar original film. The film is about Pravin Tambe whose relentless effort make him, an underdog, rise to the top. His extraordinary journey proves why age is just a number.
Death on the Nile, April 1
Death on the Nile is an adventure film starring Gal Gadot. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.