Eternals

Marvel's superhero film Eternals that hit the box office in November is coming to Disney Plus and Disney Plus Hotstar on January 12. The so-called 'comic book mediocrity' didn't earn a good score on the Critics page, but in case you missed the chance to watch it on the big screen, you can watch it next week from the comfort of your house. For the followers of The Book of Boba Fett, Chapter 3 will be broadcast on the same day.