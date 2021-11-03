2 / 5

Fenda Audio 40W portable Multi function Karaoke Party Speaker

The Fenda Audio 40W speakers come with twin 5.35-inch woofers and two 2-inch tweeters. These woofers also come with multi-colour RGB LEDs. In addition to being a karaoke audio system or a soundbar for your TV, it also supports Bluetooth connectivity and USB inputs. The PA924 features an inbuilt rechargeable 12V 4.4Ah battery.