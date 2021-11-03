JBL BAR 9 1 True Wireless Surround with Dolby Atmos
JBL BAR 9.1 True Wireless Surround soundbar comes with built-in Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X and four upfiring speakers. It also comes with two detachable surround speakers that come with up to 10 hours of playback.
Fenda Audio 40W portable Multi function Karaoke Party Speaker
The Fenda Audio 40W speakers come with twin 5.35-inch woofers and two 2-inch tweeters. These woofers also come with multi-colour RGB LEDs. In addition to being a karaoke audio system or a soundbar for your TV, it also supports Bluetooth connectivity and USB inputs. The PA924 features an inbuilt rechargeable 12V 4.4Ah battery.