Amazfit Bip 3 Pro
At an introductory price of Rs 3,699, Amazfit Bip 3 Pro offers a pretty convincing deal. It comes with a 1.69-inch display, up to 14 days of battery life, blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor and more.
JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth speakers
Priced at Rs 4,999, these Bluetooth speakers can be great for Diwali gifting. They come with 10 hours of playtime and IPX7 rating for water resistance. The 16W High Bass Speaker can be a good choice if you are looking for a party speaker on a tight budget.