LG AS60GDWT0 PuriCare Air Purifier Rs 40,690

LG PuriCare is perfectly round with 360 ° unique design that makes your space beautiful. It absorbs pollutants from all directions wherever it is installed. With its Axial-Centrifugal Fan and Guide vane with Chevron Nozzle makes 20% more powerful purification than the conventional product. LG PuriCare has a unique combination of fan and air purifier that delivers clean air as far as 7.5meters. LG PuriCare distributes pure air with rotation of Clean Booster throughout an entire room, the company claims.