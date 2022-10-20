2 / 5

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro gets a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The internal storage is further expandable via a hybrid SIM slot. On the camera front, it gets a triple camera array comprising a 64-megapixel wide lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.5 aperture. In terms of backup, the phone equips a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charging solution. It is selling at a starting price of Rs 18,999.