OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G comes with 6.59-inches LCD display with a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. , the OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with 6P lenses, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera with Sony’s IMX471 sensor. OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.
Realme 9 Pro
Realme 9 Pro gets a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The internal storage is further expandable via a hybrid SIM slot. On the camera front, it gets a triple camera array comprising a 64-megapixel wide lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.5 aperture. In terms of backup, the phone equips a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charging solution. It is selling at a starting price of Rs 18,999.