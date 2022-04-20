Dizo Watch S price, sale offers
Dizo Watch S comes is launched at Rs 2,299 in India. As an introductory offer, buyers can get it at Rs 1,999 on April 26 on Flipkart. It comes in Classic Black, Golden Pink, and Silver Blue colour variants.
Dizo Watch S features, specifications
Dizo Watch S offers over 110 indoor and outdoor sports modes and over 150 watch faces. It has a host of sensors to help users keep a track of their vitals. The features include a real-time heart-rate sensor, an SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, a step counter, a calorie tracker, and a women’s health tracker. The smartwatch comes with a 200mAh battery that offers a battery life of up to 10 days on regular usage.