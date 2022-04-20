2 / 7

Dizo Watch S features, specifications

Dizo Watch S offers over 110 indoor and outdoor sports modes and over 150 watch faces. It has a host of sensors to help users keep a track of their vitals. The features include a real-time heart-rate sensor, an SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, a step counter, a calorie tracker, and a women’s health tracker. The smartwatch comes with a 200mAh battery that offers a battery life of up to 10 days on regular usage.