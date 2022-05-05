1/6
Doctor Strange, Disney Plus Hotstar
Doctor Strange is a popular Marvel character. The film is about Stephen Strange, a famous neurosurgeon, who loses the ability to use his hands in an accident. He goes to visit the mysterious Ancient One to heal himself and becomes a great sorcerer under her tutelage.
2/6
Avenger: Endgame Infinity War, Disney Plus Hotstar
One of the most popular Mavel film, Avengers: Endgame, includes time travel. After the devastating events of Infinity War, Avengers assemble to undo Thanos' wrongdoings by going back in time.