Framing Britney Spears, Amazon Prime Video
Framing Britney Spears is based on the career of the pop-artist and follows the movement that took place globally against her court-mandated conservatorship, overseen by her father, Jamie Spears.
Val, Amazon Prime Video,
Val is a documentary based on one of Hollywood's mecurial actors, Val Kilmer. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster films like Top Gun & Batman. This raw and wildly original documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled look at what it means to be an artist.