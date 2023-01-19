1/5
Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2023
Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, the brand-new Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the only car with has six airbags in its top two variants. This is also the cheapest car with side and curtain airbags in India. The Baleno prices in India start at Rs 8.09 lakh.
Tata Harrier 2023
Tata Motors unveiled the new Harrier 2023 with six airbags. The new Harrier comes in a new #Dark colour and upgraded features such as purifier for the driver. The Harrier 2023 starts at Rs 14.80 lakh.