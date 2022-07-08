1/5
Ducati s new SCR X and SCR E GT folding electric bikes
Ducati's new range of scrambler e-bikes bring a sporty look with ruggedness in focus. The SCR-X and SCR-E GT e-bikes have been developed by the Centro Stile Ducati and Platinum. Among the two, the SCR-E GT is the more rugged one.
Ducati SCR X design
The Ducati SCR-X comes in a combination of black and bright yellow colours. It has a foldable mechanism based on Ducati's Scrambler. This one comes with a 48V motor and a 499Wh removable battery that can deliver a range of 80km on a full charge.