With the festive season approaching fast, pollution levels are slowly rising, due to which it is recommended that you have an air purifier in your house to help you and your family breathe good air. Dyson Pure Cool Advanced is currently one of the best premium air purifiers available in the Indian market. Here we will be taking a look at the top 5 features of the Dyson Pure Cool Advanced, which makes it one of the best premium air purifiers to get.