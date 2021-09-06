Filters
Dyson Pure Cool comes with a vacuum-sealed filter system, which combines an activated carbon filter and an H-13 Glass HEPA filter. The activated carbon filter removes harmful gasses and the H-13 Glass HEPA filter removes the microscopic allergens and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns from the air. The purifier automatically senses and reports air quality levels on the LCD display and the Dyson Link App in real-time. The company claims that this is the only purifier to report PM 2.5, PM 10, VOC, NO2 and overall AQI separately.
Air Multiplier technology
Dyson air purifiers come with the company's own Air Multiplier technology and 350-degree oscillation, which the company claims to help in delivering 360 litres per second of airflow. The Dyson Pure Cool blows air from a ring with no external blades, which provides users with a thin high-velocity smooth airflow. It comes with an adjustable oscillation angle from 45-degree to 350-degrees to project purified air around the whole room.