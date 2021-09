Keeping the house clean is one of the most important chores of the day. While doing this conventionally is not an easy task, you can get a vacuum cleaner to help you out. One of the best options to get is the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro. Though the vacuum cleaner is a bit pricey at Rs 52,900, its features do tend to justify the reason for you to get it. Here we will be taking a look at the top five features of the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro, and taking a look at what makes it unique.