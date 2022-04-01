Dyson recently added a new product to its portfolio. The company introduced the Dyson Zone, which is a pair of headphones that comes with an air-purifier. Yes, you heard that right, an air-purifier. It comes with a face-mask like structure that provides users with purified air. Overall the gadget looks quite eccentric. If you think Dyson Zone is the only pair of weird headphones or earbuds ever launched, you’re wrong. Here are all the headphones and earbuds with a crazy design that you will see in the market:

Shweta Ganjoo



Published on: April 1, 2022 7:33 PM IST