Sony LinkBuds
Sony, earlier this year, launched the Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds. This pair of TWS earbuds come with a hole in the middle. This hole is essentially an open diaphragm that allows ambient sound in. Simply said, it is designed to maintain environmental awareness. It costs $180 in the US. (Image: Sony)
Sennheiser Orpheus
Sennheiser back in 2015 launched the Sennheiser Orpheus headphones. This pair of headphones has a separate amplifier that sits on a glass housing and a solid block of Carrara marble. It has 2.4-micrometer platinum-vaporised diaphragms and 99.9 % silver-plated OFC cables. It was launched at $55,000 or Rs 41,78,386. (Image: Sennheiser)