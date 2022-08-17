Xbox Game Pass August
Microsoft has announced some new games that will be coming to the Game Pass for the rest of this month. In addition to some of the games that were being offered, you can now get your hands on eight more titles for free of cost. Let's take a look at the Game Pass list for rest of the August.
Coffee Talk August 17
Coffee Talk is a unique little game by Toge Productions developed on the Unity engine. The game offers a visual novel-like experience as you sit in the coffee shop and discuss problems over a coffee, while also trying to solve them. Visually, the game doesn't have any fancy graphics but for its Coffee simulation and the way it's presented, it's popular amongst PC gamers. The game is already available for consoles, PC, and the cloud.