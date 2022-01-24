Electric scooters may have taken over the Indian roads in a way none of us had imagined. However, there's a large section of buyers who want more than that. Enter, Electric Bikes. Electric bikes are yet to get the fame and recognition that is currently demanded by scooters. While the number of options may be limited in terms of e-Bikes, the Indian market is trying to catch up with its unique offering

Danny Dcruze



Last updated on: January 24, 2022 3:31 PM IST