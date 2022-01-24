KM3000
Top Speed: 100kmph Claimed Driving Range: 120 km Acceleration: 0 to 60kmph in 3.2 seconds Power: 3000w
KM4000
Top Speed: 120kmph Claimed Driving Range: 150 km Acceleration: 0 to 60kmph in 3.1 seconds Power: 5000w
Electric scooters may have taken over the Indian roads in a way none of us had imagined. However, there's a large section of buyers who want more than that. Enter, Electric Bikes. Electric bikes are yet to get the fame and recognition that is currently demanded by scooters. While the number of options may be limited in terms of e-Bikes, the Indian market is trying to catch up with its unique offering
