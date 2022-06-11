Lightyear 0
Lightyear 0 is an electric car but with a big twist. The car is also a solar panel on wheels. If you think about it, the idea should seem obvious, but it isn’t easy as it sounds. The Lightyear 0 was unveiled recently but it has been under development for six years. The car is now production-ready and is available for booking.
Running on solar energy can be one of the cleanest ways to move around. The Lightyear 0 does it by building solar panels on the vehicle. The company has a goal to have the world drive one light year on solar power by 2035. For a better perspective, one lightyear is 9.5 trillion km.