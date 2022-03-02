Bajaj Chetak 2022
Bajaj Auto revived the iconic Chetak brand as an electric scooter. The company will soon introduce the first major update of the scooter this year. The new Bajaj Chetak 2022 is expected to get changes under the hood. The current electric scooter provides a range of around 90 km. Bajaj will be changing the aesthetics as well.
Simple One
Simple Energy revealed the Simple One electric scooter last year. However, the company has promised that the deliveries will begin in the month of June. Simple Energy has made tall promises for the Simple One. The company recently announced a new version of the scooter that will have a riding range of over 300 km, the highest among all electric scooters offered in the country.