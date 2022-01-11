Bridgerton, Netflix
Bridgerton arrived on Netflix back in 2020 and instantly became quite popular among the users. The second season of the series will be released on March 25. The series is about eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family whi look for love and happiness in London high society. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels.
Stranger Things, Netflix
Stranger Things is a Netflix series that was launched in 2016. It has 3 seasons at the moment and the fourth one is yet to release in 2022. According to the description on Netflix, When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.