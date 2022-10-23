Epic Games Halloween Sale
Epic Games is hosting a Halloween sale ahead of the Holiday season. The sale is live and users in India can access it. The sale offers up to 75 percent off on games from different genres. Majorly, it includes offers on action, adventure, and horror games. That said, here are the 10 best games that you can purchase in the Epic Halloween sale. The last date of the sale is November 1.
Days Gone
Days Gone is an open-world game that sets into a deadly world of post-pandemic America. You play as Deacon St. John who fights to survive in a world surrounded by death. The game is usually priced at Rs 3,299 but in the sale, it is available at Rs 1,319.