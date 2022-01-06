In view of the increasing threat and spread of Corona and Omicron in the country, the Central Government has issued a fresh guideline for home isolation. This guideline has been issued for people with mild symptoms of Covid-19 and not showing symptoms of infection. In this new guideline issued by the Union Health Ministry, it has been said that such patients living in home isolation who have spent at least seven days at home after becoming positive and who have not got the fever for the last three days, their home Isolation ends and they will be considered fine. After the completion of the period of home isolation, they do not need to get tested again. We have listed a few health gadgets that could help during home isolation.

Deepti Ratnam



@ratnamdeepti

@ratnamdeepti Published on: January 6, 2022 4:12 PM IST