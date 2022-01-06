IR thermometer
The measuring distance of an IR thermometer is 5 to 10 cm. It gives you accurate body temperature in just 0.5 seconds. It can be easily changed to degrees Celsius and degree Fahrenheit with the switch installed in it. In addition, it can also measure room temperature and milk temperature. This temperature gun with an MRP of Rs.6,700 can be bought from Amazon.
On The Go Guardian Life Saving Medical Alert System
On-The-Go Guardian Life Saving Medical Alert System is one of the essential devices to have in your home right now. A medical alert system is a handy device that should be given to elders at home as it can prove to be a useful device, especially when it is easier to find a phone and dial a number during a medical emergency than to get help at the press of a button. Call for Ask a medical professional which medical alert system would be right for you.