1/5
Buy a country! How about Sri Lanka
It is a well know fact that Sri Lanka is currently struggling to bring back its economy on track. As per the reports, the country has a debt of $45 billion. Elon Musk could have paid that and basically rename the country and call it Ceylon Musk! something that the internet was suggesting a lot these days.
2/5
2 units of the most expensive telescope in the world Hubble Space Telescope
Hubble Space Telescope is the most expensive telescope ever. It costs 16 billion! Elon Musk could have bought two units of this telescope and still have money to spare.