F1 2021 in-game car renders revealed: McLaren, RedBull Honda, Haas, and more

F1 2021 Alpine
This is the digital version of Fernando Alonso and Estenban Ocon's Alpine racecar for the 2021 season.
F1 2021 Alpha Tauri
This is Pierre Gasly's Alpha Tauri racecar in the F1 2021 game.
EA and Codemasters have dropped the first announcement trailer for the F1 2021 game along with some of the in-game car renders. Here's a look.
