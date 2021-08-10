Realme 8 Pro
The matte finish on the Realme 8 Pro has won us over again and again. Coupled with the Illuminating Yellow colour, you have got a phone that stands out without being loud. The phone itself is great, with a 108-megapixel main camera and a capable Snapdragon 720G chipset under the hood. The Realme 8 Pro starts at Rs 17,999.
Realme X7 5G
Can you see the recurring theme here? The Realme X7 is another entry in this list as it offers a pretty design. The Nebula colour variant makes the phone stand out from the rest of the crowd while the rest of the design is minimalist with all the right tweaks. The AMOLED display, 50W fast charging, and the Dimensity 800U chip are other highlights of the phone.