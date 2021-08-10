2 / 6

Realme X7 5G

Can you see the recurring theme here? The Realme X7 is another entry in this list as it offers a pretty design. The Nebula colour variant makes the phone stand out from the rest of the crowd while the rest of the design is minimalist with all the right tweaks. The AMOLED display, 50W fast charging, and the Dimensity 800U chip are other highlights of the phone.