Vazirani Ekonk
Vazirani Ekonk is India's first electric hypercar, however, it still remains to be revealed when the car will hit the Indian roads. It is claimed to be India's fastest and the world's lightest electric car, with a top speed of 309 Kmph. The car has a claimed acceleration of 0 to 100 Kmph in 2.54 seconds.
Jaguar I PACE
Jaguar I-PACE while expensive offers a top speed of 200 Kmph with an acceleration of zero to 100 within 4.8 seconds. It starts at Rs 1.08 crore (ex-showroom) for the base variant.