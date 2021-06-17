1 / 5

Mi Earphones Basic

Mi Earphones Basic is one of the best gifts you can give your dad on this Father’s Day 2021. The earphones are available at a price of Rs 429. You can buy the Mi Earphones Basic from mi.com or other e-commerce platforms. The Mi Earphones Basic earphones is available in two colours including black and blue. Besides offering good sound quality, Mi earphones delivers a premium look and allows users to pick calls with the help of play/pause button.