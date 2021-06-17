Mi Earphones Basic
Mi Earphones Basic is one of the best gifts you can give your dad on this Father’s Day 2021. The earphones are available at a price of Rs 429. You can buy the Mi Earphones Basic from mi.com or other e-commerce platforms. The Mi Earphones Basic earphones is available in two colours including black and blue. Besides offering good sound quality, Mi earphones delivers a premium look and allows users to pick calls with the help of play/pause button.
Mi rechargeable electric toothbrush T100
Everyone has started using electric tooth brush these days. This makes Mi rechargeable electric toothbrush T100 one of the best gifts to give for this Father’s Day. The Mi rechargeable electric toothbrush T100 is available at a price of Rs 699 and you will be able to get the electric toothbrush from Amazon.in and mi.com. The electric brush produces upto 18000 vibrations per minute, ultra soft bristles, dual pro brush modes, rechargeable lithium Ion battery and more.