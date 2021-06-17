Father's Day 2021: Top 5 cool gadgets under Rs 500 you can buy for your dad

Home Cube Plastic Led Night Light at around Rs 500
If your dad gropes around at night looking for the phone charging cable you can pick this cool gadget for him that comes with an LED night lamp with a USB charging socket. It has 3 lighting modes as well. Availability: unfoldx.com
All in One Card Reader at Rs 369
If your dad's desk is decluttered, this All in One Card Reader can be a saviour as it is compatible with pen drives, cameras, mobiles, PC, laptops, tablets, and notebooks. The card reader has 3 USB hub with high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity. Availability: Amazon.