Apple Watch SE
Powered by S5 chipset, Apple Watch SE comes with a speaker, a microphone, and support for Siri with Walkie Talkie over Bluetooth 5.0 connection. The smartwatch comes with fall detection and emergency SOS calling in supported regions. Additionally, you will also get features like low-range VO2 Max, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection and more. It is priced at Rs 29,900 This will be a good Father's Day gift, if your dad is a health conscious person.
Amazon Echo Dot 4th gen
Amazon Echo Dot 4th gen is currently priced at Rs 3,999. The smart speakers support Alexa that can speak both English & Hindi. It is capable of controlling smart products like smart plugs, AC, light bulb, air purifier and more. It can be a really good gift for your father, if he likes to listen to songs and podcasts.