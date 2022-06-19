1 / 5

Mi Smart Band 6

Mi Smart Band 6 offers a full screen 1.56-inch AMOLED display and using the Mi fit app, users will be able to choose displays from 60+ built-in band display options. The Mi Band 5 successor also offers several health features, which are crucial to have at this time of COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the key health features of the Mi Band 6 include SpO2 tracking or blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, respirator tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing exercise, female health tracking and much more. The fitness band offers 30 different fitness modes including basketball, boxing, walking, running, HIIT, core training, Zumba, pilates, badminton and many more. It comes packed with a magnetic charging support. The company claims that the fitness band lasts for 5 days on “heavy usage” and 14 days with battery life in normal mode. It can be a good father's day gift.