Redmi 9 Power design
In terms of design, the Redmi phone looks gorgeous with a stunning textured back and vibrant colours. The big Redmi logo on the back panel adds to the overall aesthetics of the design. The camera setup also looks well placed and overall the design of the phone looks clean and premium.
Redmi 9 Power processor
The Redmi 9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with Adreno 610 GPU paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. There is no information if the phone will be upgraded to Android 11 in the days to come.