Mi Band 6

Xiaomi's Mi Band 6 is one of the most popular and affordable fitness bands of the year 2021. The band offers a 1.56-inch AMOLED display, 60+ built-in band display options, 50m water resistance and more. Some of the key health features of the Mi Band 6 include SpO2 tracking or blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, respirator tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing exercise, female health tracking and much more. The band also offers 30 different fitness modes including basketball, boxing, walking, running, HIIT, core training, Zumba, pilates, badminton and so on. It comes packed with a magnetic charging support. The company claims that the fitness band lasts for 5 days on “heavy usage” and 14 days with battery life in normal mode. It is currently priced at Rs 3,499 in India.