2 / 5

Poco X3

Poco X3 launched in India earlier this year. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end 8GB RAM model of the phone is priced at Rs 18,999. Some of the key features of the Poco phone are Snapdragon 732G processor, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 6000mAh battery and more.