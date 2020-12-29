Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro was launched in India earlier this year at a price starting at Rs 13,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the phone comes at a price of Rs 15,999. This is one of the cheapest 8GB RAM mobile phone available in India right now.
Poco X3
Poco X3 launched in India earlier this year. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end 8GB RAM model of the phone is priced at Rs 18,999. Some of the key features of the Poco phone are Snapdragon 732G processor, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 6000mAh battery and more.
